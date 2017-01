YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are on the scene of a car into the Codorus Creek in York City, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

The scene is in the area of West Jackson Street.

Authorities were alerted to the incident around 5:40 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

