Battery recall expanded for HP, Compaq computers

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – HP has expanded a recall of laptop computer batteries that are prone to overheating, melting, and catching fire.

The recall announced Tuesday involves about 101,000 lithium-ion batteries that were shipped with Notebook computers sold between March 2013 and October 2016.

About 41,000 batteries were recalled in June. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says HP has since received an additional report of a battery overheating and melting, causing about $1,000 in property damage.

The batteries are compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers and have bar codes starting with 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.

The laptops were sold at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and authorized dealers for between $300 and $1,700. The batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.

Owners should stop using the recalled batteries, remove them from the computers, and contact HP for a free replacement. Until a replacement is received, owners should use the computer by plugging it into AC power only.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...