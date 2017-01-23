York mayor to announce signing of ‘welcome city’ executive order

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Mayor Kim Bracey will announce the signing of an executive order on Tuesday that would prevent local police from asking about a person’s immigration status.

Bracey will provide more details about the “Welcome City” executive order at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the organization CASA, the executive order would provide immigrants some protection from discrimination.

York Area Regional Chief of Police Timothy Damon will be on hand for the announcement, along with CASA’s Executive Director Gustavo Torres and other members.

