Women’s March on Washington: A local woman’s words

WASHINGTON – Hundreds of thousands of women gathered for the Women’s March on Washington Saturday, the day after President Donald Trump took the oath of office, to make their voices heard.

Kelly Schlieder, of Camp Hill, was one of many women from the Midstate who took part. On Saturday morning, she hopped on a chartered bus in Camp Hill with 54 other women heading to our nation’s capital.

I asked Schlieder to capture the day and to share the journey in her words. Here is what she had to say.

“I didn’t set out to organize a bus. Two friends and I saw the event within two days of the election. One suggested that we drive down and take the Metro. I suggested that we see if there were any buses going. I thought we would be too tired to drive both ways, so I posted on the newly created Pennsylvania Women’s March Facebook page asking if anyone was getting a bus. In a blink, I had nearly a full bus worth of people saying that if I got a bus, they would go. And so by default, I became an organizer.”

The group arrived in Washington at 8:30 a.m.

“The walk from Robert F. Kennedy [stadium] took one and a half hours. There were so many people, we could not have moved any faster.

Residents were outside their homes cheering and taking pictures of us. Some were even playing music. One memorable song was from Star Wars (The Resistance reference). The woman in her green and blue flannel pajamas outside took our pictures and opening her front door offering for anyone that needed a bathroom to come in. The little boy, elementary age, standing outside selling lemonade and baked goods that he made. All proceeds were going to charity. Stopping and standing on steps to get a view of the lines of people walking, my reaction was “Wow! This is real. I saw masses and masses of people, complete calm and respect, even for the police. No pushing, shoving or screaming. No profanities either. I personally thanked each and every volunteer and officer that I encountered and witnessed many others do the same. My guess would be about 10-20% of attendees were male. Many daughters ranging in age from toddler to adult and their fathers. Signs, signs and more signs. My estimate would be that about one in four people had signs. Some were funny. Some were pointed. What I didn’t see: protestors. If they were there, I didn’t see any.”

“I was overwhelmed when we arrived at the mall. The crowd was massive. Seeing all those people got me a little choked up and brought a tear to my eye. I felt in awe of the statement that we made. Never did I ever expect it to be so big or so strong. I felt fortunate to just stand there, watching and listening. I felt like I was in the right place. I was meant to be there. I was surprised on how much Donald Trump’s comments impacted people. I met people from all over, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Florida, Germany, the Netherlands. Many, many places. We never got even close to the stage. Didn’t hear or see a single speaker. Very few people did. I felt I didn’t know what to expect.”

So what’s next? “ My bus Facebook group will continue, privately. On our ride home, we discussed what is next. People had a lot of different ideas. The key was starting local. We are already sharing ideas, supporting each other and starting thoughtful discussions. There will be more but it will take time for me to figure that part out. I realize that by default I have become a leader, a voice, a presence. I cannot let this die or we have failed in our mission.” Schlieder said.

