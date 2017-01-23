Woman sought for using stolen bank cards

By Published:
susq_suspect1-horz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Susquehanna Township police are asking for help to identify a woman accused of using stolen bank cards.

Police said the woman used a PSECU debit card and two Chase Visa cards on Jan. 16 to buy $1,218 worth of prepaid phone service cards at the Target store in Harrisburg.

susq_suspect3She used the cards again later that day when she tried to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards at the Target store in Mechanicsburg and at a Walmart in Philadelphia, but both sales were declined.

The cards were stolen Jan. 16 from the Manor at Oakridge assisted-living facility.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be phoned to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s