Woman sought for using stolen bank cards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Susquehanna Township police are asking for help to identify a woman accused of using stolen bank cards.

Police said the woman used a PSECU debit card and two Chase Visa cards on Jan. 16 to buy $1,218 worth of prepaid phone service cards at the Target store in Harrisburg.

She used the cards again later that day when she tried to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards at the Target store in Mechanicsburg and at a Walmart in Philadelphia, but both sales were declined.

The cards were stolen Jan. 16 from the Manor at Oakridge assisted-living facility.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be phoned to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080.

