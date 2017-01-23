US gas prices drop a cent over 2 weeks to $2.36 a gallon

FILE - In this June 30, 2016 file photo, nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station in Hoboken, N.J. Fuel economy is at a record high as new technology helps vehicles lose weight and drive more efficiently. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the fuel economy of 2015 model-year vehicles increased 0.5 mile per gallon to 24.8 miles per gallon. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline fell just over 1 cent nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.36.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the drop mostly results from a dip in crude oil costs. Lundberg says the current price is 46 cents a gallon above what it was a year ago.

Gas in San Diego was the highest in the continental United States at an average of $2.82 a gallon Friday. The lowest average was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.05 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.57, up a penny from two weeks ago.

