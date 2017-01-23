Man serving life for killing 3 dies in prison

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill state prison inmate who was 16 years old when he killed three members of a Lancaster County family has died.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall says Alec Kreider was found hanging in his cell Friday. Hall said the death is a suicide.

Kreider, 25, was serving three consecutive terms of life imprisonment after pleading guilty to the murders of Tom, Lisa and Kevin Haines of Manheim Township in May 2007.

Authorities said Kreider was planning to smother Kevin Haines, a close friend and classmate, but fatally stabbed Haines and his parents in their sleep. The couple’s 20-year-old daughter escaped the home unharmed.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...