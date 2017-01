Lane Simkins is a 17 year old singer/songwriter from Philadelphia. His original style of music reaches a broad audience from young to old. By the age of 10, Lane discovered his love for music when he began playing piano.

He was with us today to perform his original track, “Slow Down.”

You can hear him play in the video above or listen to our interview with Lane down below.

For additional music, visit www.lanesimkins.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...