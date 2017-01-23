Storm trending colder, snow and sleet now in the forecast tonight

Rain has started changing to snow early this evening as colder air filters in from the northwest. The intensity of the rain is also helping to cool the air, and an accumulation of sleet has already been reported across our western counties like Franklin and Cumberland. That transition will continue to move from west to east through 7 pm and may cause some slippery travel during the evening commute. During the evening hours accumulations could reach up to 2″ in some areas. Most of that will be on the grass, but roads will also become slushy. After midnight the storm wraps up and could strengthen briefly around our region with an additional period of moderate snow. This final band of snow often does not materialize with these types of storms (we call it deformation snow), but if it does this go around we could see an additional inch or two overnight. The good news is that this will all wrap up by the morning commute but there could be some lingering impacts for travel on slushy roads.

Tuesday brings a few snow showers during the day but our temperatures do rise well above freezing to the lower 40s. We hit the 50 degree mark on Wednesday afternoon with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. Later in the week our temperatures will turn colder, but we stay dry.

