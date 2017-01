It will now cost you more to purchase a stamp.

The cost of a Forever stamp is now $.49. It went down to $.47 last April when the U.S. Postal Service was ordered to drop its price for the first time in 97 years.

Postal officials are now saying they need the money, so the price must be raised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...