Small box helps needy in big way

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – First came the little free library movement. Now, there’s a push to expand the idea beyond books.

Paper towels, pasta and canned goods line the new Lebanon food pantry to help those in need.

If you need a roll of toilet paper, they have you covered. The folks who started this free program call it neighbor helping neighbor. It’s a small box based on an honor system where anyone can put in or take out for free.

Sally McGowan started the program outside Lebanon’s Salem Lutheran Church six weeks ago. So far, the small box is helping in a big way.

“As I was initially stocking the pantry, some woman in the neighborhood came across the street, asking me questions,” McGowen said. “They said, ‘Oh you have paper towels!’ I said, ‘Yeah, here, take a roll of paper towels.’”

McGowen said their church has worked with the Lebanon Christian Ministries food bank and they’ve recently seen an increased need in the community. The church hopes this will inspire other churches to start a program of their own.

The one rule for those using the free pantry: if you take something out, put something in when you have the means to do so.

