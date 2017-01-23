Slow Cooker Vegetable Chili

Recipe by: Corwynn Darkhome at AllRecipes.com
Ingredients:
- 1 (28 ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes with juice
- 1 (15 ounce) can garbanzo beans, drained
- 2 zucchini, thinly sliced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 2 stalks celery, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1/3 cup chili powder
- 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chile peppers
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
Directions:
Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours OR on high for 3 to 4 hours.