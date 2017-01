A rally to save the Affordable Care Act is set to take place in Harrisburg on Monday.

The “Save My Care” bus tour will stop at the State Capitol at 3 p.m. It’s part of a nationwide bus tour. Organizers will discuss the implications if the Affordable Care Act is repealed without a replacment.

The “Save My Care” bus is also stopping in Pittsburgh, Scranton, Allentown and Philadelphia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...