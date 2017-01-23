Rain today with some wintry mix in elevations

Today will bring heavy rain and wind to the region as a storm that brought severe weather to the deep south yesterday works its way up the east coast. Expect about 1-2 inches of rainfall today with wind gusts up to 40 mph. There could be some sleet and wet snow showers mixing in at times in the elevations as rain cools the atmosphere. There won’t be much accumulation thanks to the warm air and warm ground. However, in spots that see a steady period of sleet and wet snow, an inch of slush is possible. Highs today will be in the mid 40s for most backyards. The storm will start to wind down tonight with rain and wet snow showers. Again, there shouldn’t be much accumulation as temperatures stay slightly above freezing tonight. Finally, by Tuesday morning, the precipitation ends with some light rain and snow showers early followed by clearing later in the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 40s again.

Wednesday looks pleasant and mild with a stray flurry or two by Thursday. Beyond that, cooler temperatures return by next weekend but no major storm in sight. Stay dry today…maybe just stay in today!

