Prosecutor: Teen’s fatal shooting in Penbrook may have been in self-defense

By Published: Updated:
penbrook_police

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County prosecutor says a 16-year-old boy may have been may have been shot in self-defense after he broke into a Penbrook home last week.

First Assistant District Attorney Fran Chardo said authorities continue to investigate whether Thursday’s incident in the 2500 block of Walnut Street was a justified use of force.

Authorities said the teen entered the house with a 19-year-old and someone who lived there fatally shot him. Authorities have not released the teen’s name.

The 19-year-old, Davaughn Jackson, was arrested for robbery, burglary and other charges related to the incident. He is in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.

Authorities said the pair broke into the house to steal video games, a gaming console, and money.

Correction: The incident occurred Thursday, not Tuesday as reported in a previous version.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Prosecutor: Teen’s fatal shooting in Penbrook may have been in self-defense

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s