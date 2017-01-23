Prosecutor: Teen’s fatal shooting in Penbrook may have been in self-defense

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County prosecutor says a 16-year-old boy may have been may have been shot in self-defense after he entered a Penbrook home last week.

First Assistant District Attorney Fran Chardo said authorities continue to investigate whether Tuesday’s incident in the 2500 block of Walnut Street was a justified use of force.

Penbrook police Chief David Hiester has said the teen entered a house and someone “associated with the home” fatally shot him.

Authorities have not released the teen’s name.

Davaughn Jackson, 19, of Penbrook, was arrested for robbery, burglary and other charges related to the incident. He is in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.

