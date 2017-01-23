Police: Steelton woman assaulted sister with frying pan

Yana Hill (submitted)
Yana Hill (submitted)

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman was arrested Friday after police say she assaulted her sister.

Yana N. Hill, 37, of Steelton, is accused of hitting her sister in the head multiple times with a metal pot and cast iron frying pan, borough police said.

She was charged with aggravated assault and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

