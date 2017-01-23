Midstate Pittsburgh Steelers fans disappointed in AFC Championship loss, hopeful for next season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelers fans decked out in black and gold packed into the Wharf Bar and Grill Sunday to cheer on their team.

“You walk in, and it’s kind of like Cheers in Central Pennsylvania. Somebody always knows you,” Steelers fan Andy Keane said.

Keane watched the AFC Championship with other Steelers fans at the Wharf. He’s been a fan since 1972.

“They’re gritty,” Keane said. “They’ve always been kind of a smash-mouth football team, which I like. They’re just more blue collar.”

“I’ve been a Pittsburgh fan ever since I was a kid, so I have everything Pittsburgh,” said Deborah Platt, a Steelers fan.

Fans showed their pride by wearing Steelers jerseys, hats, jewelry, and even black-and-gold nails.

“Huge. I grew up in a Steelers household,” Mike Sandacz said.

Sandacz grew up in Pittsburgh and came to the Midstate in 2003.

“Being a little kid, my grandma, she used to wear a big 70s pom pom hat on the top. She cheered for the Steelers, and my grandpaps favorite team was whoever the Steelers were playing. They would fight to the nail every Sunday,” Sandacz said.

The Steelers fought in the AFC Championship but came up short.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Keane said.

“I’ll still be a fan no matter what,” Platt said.

“We had our Neil O’Donnell years back in the early 90s,” Sandacz said. “It was tough, so when you’re a tried-and-true fan, win, lose, or draw, you’ve got to support your team.”

The game didn’t turn out how Steelers fans had hoped, but they say they’re still proud and looking forward to what the next season will bring.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...