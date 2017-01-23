Lancaster Township couple convicted in $174K heroin bust

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Township couple have been found guilty of dealing heroin from their home.

David Lausell, 26, and Jaelle Ndamage, 27, were found guilty last week after separate trials in Lancaster County Court, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Lancaster County Drug Task Force detectives searched the couple’s Marietta Avenue apartment in June and found 540 grams of heroin. Authorities said the heroin would have sold for $40,000-$50,000 in bulk form and $174,000 if broken down for street sales.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

