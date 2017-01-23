Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide in stabbing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man was arrested after police say he stabbed a woman at least 25 times.

Jeffrey A. Pierce, 28, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault for the incident last week in the 1800 block of Regina Street.

Police said the woman fled to a home next door through a third-floor window. She was rushed to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of wounds all over her body, including her head, neck, chest, abdomen and back.

Investigating officers said they found two large pools of blood in the living room. More blood was found on a wall leading to the second floor and outside the third-floor window.

Pierce is in Dauphin County Prison on $1 million bail. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...