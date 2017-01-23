Groffdale man charged in string of car thefts

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old accused of breaking into several cars in Earl Township has been arrested.

Andrew Wenger, of Groffdale, was arrested Friday in Reading. Police say he was pulled over in a vehicle that was reportedly stolen in Earl Township.

In an interview with investigators, Wenger admitted to his involvement with the vehicle thefts in Earl Township and surrounding areas.

Wenger was placed in Berks County Prison on receiving stolen property charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

