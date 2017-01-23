Former mayor Stephen Reed corruption trial to begin Monday

The corruption trial of former Harrisburg mayor Steve Reed is set to begin Monday.

Reed is facing more than 100 criminal counts stemming from accusations he used millions of taxpayer dollars to buy artifacts for a museum

ABC 27 broke the story of agents raiding Reed’s Midtown home in 2015. In total, he was charged with 500 criminal counts. A judge threw out all but 114, mostly tied to stealing and hoarding City property.

“And these just deal, tomorrow, with the artifacts. And these are artifacts that were found in his home, in certain storage facilities in a building,” Corky Goldstein, a legal consultant, said.

Goldstein believes the Attorney General’s case is flimsy due to statute of limitations.

“They feel that will be a more fair way of presenting the case to the jury. The Attorney General’s office feels, ‘No no no. You put those in. We don’t want those in because that’s going to confuse the jury’,” Goldstein said.

Proving where the artifacts came from may be difficult for prosecutors.

“There really was no documentation of how much was paid for all these artifacts, and who really paid for them, and did Steve buy them from the city, or did he buy them directly,” Goldstein said.

Nonetheless City residents want answers. If guilty, Reed could face up to 40 years behind bars. Goldstein thinks otherwise.

“My own personal opinion as a criminal defense lawyer for years, if this ever gets to that point, Steve Reed is not going to be put in jail,” Goldstein said.

