Farm equipment stolen from Dauphin County business

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens are investigating the theft of farm equipment from a Halifax Township business.

According to a report filed by state police, two orange Kubota RTVs were stolen from Messick’s Farm Equipment sometime between Saturday and Monday.

The RTVs were loaded onto a trailer, which was taken away “in an unknown direction by unknown means,” according to police.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call state police in Lykens at 717-362-8700.

