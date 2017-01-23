Ex-mayor Reed pleads guilty to 20 counts of receiving stolen property

BREAKING UPDATE: Former Harrisburg mayor Stephen Reed has pleaded guilty to 20 counts of receiving stolen property, two of which are felonies.

The remaining 92 counts Reed faced, as well as one count each of money laundering and tampering with evidence, were dismissed in exchange for the plea.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday. Reed faces up to nine months in jail and three years of probation.

*BREAKING* Former Harrisburg mayor, Stephen Reed pleads guilty to 20 counts. @abc27News — Perrise Thomas ABC27 (@Perrise_Thomas) January 23, 2017

"I believe this is the right thing to do." -Reed — Perrise Thomas ABC27 (@Perrise_Thomas) January 23, 2017

"I accept whatever is the judgement" says Reed. "Gutwrenching humiliating and embarrassing" @abc27News pic.twitter.com/w6aD0wvcCk — Dave Marcheskie (@DMarcheskie) January 23, 2017

.@PaAttorneyGen says "I'm incredibly proud of the work our office did on this case." @abc27News pic.twitter.com/MR2UuoZAXW — Dave Marcheskie (@DMarcheskie) January 23, 2017

Despite only 20 counts sticking, @PaAttorneyGen says they were successful in getting a public official to admit guilt. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/1kdfQUHvyQ — Dave Marcheskie (@DMarcheskie) January 23, 2017

Reed could face up to 9 months in jail… 2 felonies, rest are misdemeanors. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/h03XORORZk — Dave Marcheskie (@DMarcheskie) January 23, 2017

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The former mayor of Harrisburg has arrived at the Dauphin County Courthouse for the start of jury selection in his corruption trial.

Stephen Reed is facing 112 counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of money laundering and tampering with evidence.

The state attorney general’s office accuses Reed of using public funds to buy artifacts and collectibles for a failed American West and other museums. Prosecutors say they recovered about 1,800 city-owned artifacts from his home and private office.

Reed’s lawyer says he didn’t steal anything and was in lawful possession of the items.

