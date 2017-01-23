Damage by tractor-trailer closes bridge carrying Big Spring Road

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A bridge is closed in western Cumberland County after one of its walls was damaged by a tractor-trailer.

PennDOT Sunday told The Sentinel the bridge that carries Big Spring Road over Big Spring Creek between North Newton and West Pennsboro townships was closed after the wall was struck Saturday night.

Inspectors will assess the damage, but PennDOT estimates the bridge will be closed for at least several weeks until repairs are made.

According to The Sentinel’s report, the bridge, which was built in 1890, has over 200 vehicles cross it daily.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...