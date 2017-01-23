Corrections officials tell senators prisons can close safely

MARC LEVY, Associated Press Published: Updated:
prison_state_corrections_officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania corrections officials tell state senators that the proposed closure of two prisons isn’t politically designed to squeeze more money out of a tax-averse Legislature amid a massive budget deficit.

Monday’s joint Senate committee hearing comes four days before the Department of Corrections is to announce which two prisons it’ll close. The state Capitol hearing is packed with corrections officers and their supporters who are pressing lawmakers to oppose the closings.

Corrections officials say they’re trying to save money and that they expect the inmate population to continue dropping. But Corrections Secretary John Wetzel is objecting to senators’ suggestions that the move is a political stunt. Corrections officials say they can close two prisons without jeopardizing anyone’s security.

Meanwhile, the parole population is growing.

The target date to close is July 1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s