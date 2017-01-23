Chambersburg Hospital gets top awards

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Chambersburg Hospital is receiving a healthy community checkup.

The Franklin County facility is the only hospital in Pennsylvania to receive the 2017 Healthgrades Distinguished Hospital Award and the 2016 Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award. Healthgrades is an online information company that compiles data on doctors and medical facilities.  The hospital received high marks for the care it provided and how its patients fared in the treatment and recovery of more than 30-common conditions.

“It is the vision of Chambersburg Hospital to exceed each community member’s highest expectations for quality health cars,” said Pat O’Donnell, president and chief executive officer of Summit Health.

Chambersburg Hospital has also been honored by Healthgrades in the areas of pulmonary care, C-Section Delivery, and patient safety.

