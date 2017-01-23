Carlisle police seek ID of purse theft suspect

WHTM Staff Published:
(Carlisle Police Department)
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a purse theft suspect.

The theft occurred Dec. 17 around 5 p.m. at Walmart.

The next day, a Walmart gift card that was in the purse was used to make a purchase, according to police.

Surveillance photos from Walmart show the suspect and her vehicles, one of which is a car and the other a pickup truck.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Det. Klinger with the Carlisle Police Department at 717-240-6622.

