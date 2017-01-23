Capitol hearing, rally assail Wolf decision to close two prisons

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Senate hearings are rarely standing-room-only events.

But Monday morning in Harrisburg, Hearing Room 1 was at its 200-person capacity with a spillover crowd in a nearby room watching a television feed of the proceedings.

“There’s a lot of anxious people and a lot of nervous people,” said one observer.

Creating the angst, and the crowd, was a public hearing about possible prison closures in Pennsylvania. The Wolf administration announced two weeks ago that it will close two of the state’s 26 prisons. It will select exactly which two from SCI Frackville (Schuylkill County), SCI Pittsburgh (Allegheny County), SCI Mercer (Mercer County) SCI Retreat (Luzerne County) and SCI Waymart (Wayne County).

The announcement is expected Thursday with the target date for closure of June 30.

Cumberland County District Attorney Dave Freed represented the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association and he had questions.

“We have to ask how these proposed closures affect the safety of our communities,” Freed said to lawmakers.

“Will the safety of our corrections officers be jeopardized?” Freed wondered.

Following the four-hour hearing, hundreds of those correctional officers rallied in the Capitol, insisting assaults by inmates are on the rise behind prison walls. They fear that crowding more prisoners into fewer spaces won’t ease that problem.

“I believe people have forgotten about what happened in Camp Hill and we’re on the verge of another Camp Hill happening here,” said Mark Truszkowski of the Pennsylvania State Correctional Officers Association. He was referring to riots at the Camp Hill prison in October 1989 when 138 staff and 70 inmates were injured.

“We have dangerous men incarcerated inside our walls and our fences,” said Tabb Bickell, Regional Deputy Secretary of Corrections. “So yes, safety is always a concern with staff.”

Bickell will never forget the Camp Hill riots. He was a correctional officer inside the prison when they erupted. He was taken prisoner and assaulted. But he worked his way through the system and is now one of the top officials at the Department of Corrections. He is confident procedures and security have changed dramatically as a result of the 1989 riots. More importantly, he’s sure that two prisons can be safely shuttered.

“I’m confident that we will do the right thing,” Bickell said. “I’m confident. I don’t think the public needs to be alarmed.”

But lawmakers aren’t so sure and expressed doubts during the hearing about the 2,500 prisoners that will be re-assigned to the remaining facilities. Camp Hill will get about a thousand of them.

“You are throwing a match on a situation that’s already volatile,” said Senator John Yudichak (D-Luzerne/Carbon).

But the budget is also volatile and driving the closure of two prisons.

That fiscal reality prompted a final question from Freed. Like his first two, there really were no answers.

“If there were no budget problems would these closures be occurring? I hope so. However, I doubt it. Otherwise, it would’ve already happened.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...