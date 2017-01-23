$30M senior living facility coming to Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A $30 million senior living facility is coming to the West Shore. It’s a solution for Cumberland County’s growing population, many of which are bringing their parents along or aging themselves.

The Crossings at West Shore is shooting up fast on the corner of Technology Parkway and Good Hope Road in Hampden Township.

As Hal Winters does a puzzle at the West Shore Senior Center, he tells us there’s a need for a place for his generation to retire.

“I’m getting old,” Winters said. “It’s getting a little more difficult to move and do the things I used to.”

He says he’ll probably be looking to move out of his house soon.

“I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to maintain my place,” he said.

Winters is part of the baby boomer generation that makes up about a quarter of the U.S. population. And they’re getting older.

“I see people looking to sell their homes and get to a place where they’re comfortable and yet still independent,” senior center director Dary DiMatteo said. “That’s a big thing among the boomers.”

Developers of The Crossings at West Shore believe their facility is the solution.

“It’s close proximity to the new West Shore hospital,” executive director Karen Mackley said. “It’s a perfect location, right near I-81.”

The $30 million facility has 193 rooms; some independent living, some with personal care, and other for special needs.

“We have an activity room, a theater, internet cafe, exercise room,” Mackley said, listing off numerous other amenities.

Mackley says they hope to open by the fall.

If you’re interested, go to http://www.thecrossingsatwestshore.com/.

