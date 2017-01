CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- There is a water main break on the 100 block of S 3rd St between E Queen St and E Washington St.

According to Chambersburg Police, borough work crews have been dispatched to the area and are working to fix the problem.

Traffic will be detoured in the area.

Please be alert for work crews in the area.

