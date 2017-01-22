Two people injured, one dead after car crashes into house in Dauphin County

Washington Township, Pa. (WHTM)- A fatal crash claimed the life of Ruperto Garcia, 31, of Harrisburg on Friday.

Police say Garcia lost control of his vehicle when attempting to make a left turn, crashing into a utility pole and then a house.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other passengers ages twenty-two and twenty-seven were flown to Hershey Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to authorities, the rear seat passenger was completely ejected from the car.

No word on the condition of the passengers.

