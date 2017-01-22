Two arrested in connection to stabbing

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are facing charges in connection to a stabbing in West York on Friday.

Police say they were called out to the 1500 block of West King Street for a stabbing at around 1:00 Friday morning.

They arrived to find the 33-year old victim with life threatening stab wounds. He underwent a number of surgeries, and is currently listed in stable condition.

On Sunday, police arrested Logan Hale, 26, and Jonathan Kirsch, 25, in connection to the incident.

Hale and Kirsch are facing a number of charges, including Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide.

