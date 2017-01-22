Students compete to design the city of the future

By Published:
futurecity

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- In an effort to create a brighter future for our cities, dozens of middle school students were hard at work this weekend.

The competition is all part of DiscoverE’s Future City Competition. A non-profit program asking students to imagine, design and build the cities of the future.

At Saturday’s event at the State Museum, Program Coordinator Catherine Prince said they focused on STEM–science, technology, engineering, and math.

The national finals are in Washington, D.C. next month.

This is the 10th year for the competition.

