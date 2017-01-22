More than 300 people take the Polar Plunge

WELLSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)- More than three-hundred people took part in the Polar Plunge at Gifford Pinchot State Park on Saturday.

The event proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics Pennsylvania programs.

The plunge raised more than 80-thousand dollars.

“I’m not surprised, because our athletes are amazing, and people want to do anything for them. It’s a little crazy to get in the freezing water. But, I’ve done it. It’s not so bad. It’s a good time,” noted Special Olympics Program Director Kristie Davis.

This is the 12th year for the Capital Area Polar Plunge.

