Man hospitalized after crashing into stone cemetary wall

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)- A man crashed into a cemetery wall Saturday afternoon after hitting another vehicle at the intersection of South Reading road and Old Mill road.

According to police, Peter Amekudzi was attempting to turn left from South Reading road onto Old Mill Road when he collided into another vehicle driving northbound on South Reading road.

Amdkudzi’s car spun out of control after the impact and slammed head-on into a stone retaining wall of a cemetery at the intersection.

He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital by ambulance personnel, while the other driver and his passenger were treated at the scene by a second ambulance crew.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

Amdkudzi was cited for a for a left turn traffic violation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...