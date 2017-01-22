Hershey Bears Lose Again Saturday Night

(Wilkes-Barre, PA- January 21, 2017)-The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored three goals in the second period and went on to defeat the Hershey Bears 5-1 on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Zach Sanford scored Hershey’s lone goal in the loss, which was Hershey’s fifth straight against the rival Penguins.

Carter Rowney’s power play goal at 15:49 of the first period gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead through the first 20 minutes. Rowney collected his 10th goal of the season, deflecting a Tom Sestito shot past the glove of Hershey netminder Vitek Vanecek.

The Penguins struck quickly with a pair of goals to open the second period. Jean-Sebastian Dea scored just 1:13 into the frame to make it 2-0. At 2:43, Ryan Haggerty scored his first of two goals to make it 3-0. Hershey misfired on a two-on-one rush, which sprung the Penguins on an odd-man rush of their own. Teddy Blueger found Haggerty streaking down the slot, and the forward chipped a shot past Vanecek for his fifth goal of the year.

Haggerty scored again at 14:14, snapping a wrist shot from the middle of the ice past the glove of Vanecek to make it 4-0 Penguins. Hershey head coach Troy Mann elected to lift Vanecek from the game after the netminder surrendered four goals on 15 shots. Joe Cannata replaced Vanecek and finished the evening with 10 saves on 11 shots.

Hershey found the back of the net at the 3:46 mark of the third period as Sanford connected for his eighth goal of the season. Christian Djoos’ shot from the left point was kicked out by netminder Casey DeSmith, but Sanford pounced on the rebound to make it 4-1. Christian Thomas also assisted, extending his point streak to five games.

Tom Kostopoulos would add a final Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goal at 7:08 of the third period to help the Penguins to their 30th win of the season.

Hershey fell to 19-12-7-2 with the loss and are now 2-6-2-2 over the past 10 games. The Penguins outshot the Bears 26-21 in contest.

Hershey hosts Lehigh Valley at 5 p.m Sunday

