HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Women and men marching in solidarity this weekend across the country including right here in Harrisburg.

The peaceful march traveled from Kunkel Plaza on Front Street through Midtown.

The marchers want to get out the message that political leaders from both parties need to support women’s rights.

This was one of 600 marches across the country.

The main event in Washington, D.C. with an estimated five hundred thousand people.

