HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Today we recognize Emery Horn from Shippensburg.

He served in the US Army during WWII.

A veteran of the European Theater of Operations, Emery served at the Battle of the Bulge. He was a prisoner of war for seven months in Germany.

Emery was awarded the Purple Heart and the French Presidential Medal of Honor.

He passed away in December.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

