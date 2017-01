HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A candlelit vigil was held Friday night at the steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol.

The event came the same day Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Organizers stated the event was to “begin the nonviolent resistance to the Trump agenda.”

The event was organized by Keystone Progress.

