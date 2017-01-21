Rain arrives Sunday afternoon and lasts through Tuesday

It’s not often foggy conditions last from the very start of the day to the very end, but that’s what we saw Saturday across Central PA with temperatures stuck in the 40s. It was mild for this time of year, but raw with the low hanging fog keeping things damp. Expect that fog to stick around overnight with calm winds.

Rainy conditions move in for Sunday afternoon and certainly by evening. It will last all of Monday, and linger into Tuesday morning. Most areas will see over an inch of rain, and some may even see 2-3″ if the storm reaches its full potential. It will also be windy on Monday as the storm winds up the coast. If traveling, the mountains west of our region may even see some snow in the elevations, but for us it’s a rain storm one year to the day from from the blizzard that brought us nearly 3 feet of snow in some spots back in January of 2016.

Later in the week temperatures do finally return to near-average with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. A few flurries or sprinkles may even be possible by Thursday.

