Police: man wanted for multiple burglary charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- State Police are looking for a wanted man who failed to return to the Harrisburg Community Corrections Center on November 29, 2016.

Joseph Carlson, 26, of Lancaster was sent to the facility after pleading guilty to multiple burglary and drug charges.

According to police, these charges include; burglary, possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking, retail theft, theft from a motor vehicle and drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Harrisburg State Police at (717) 671-7500.

