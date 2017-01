LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM)- Emergency crews are working to put out a fire at a Sunoco gas station on 7th street in North Lebanon Township.

Crews were dispatched to fight the blaze around 10:30 a.m.

No word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

