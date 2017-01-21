Dump truck crashes, spills load of sand onto Lincoln Highway

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)- A dump truck carrying a full load of sand rolled onto its side spilling its contents onto Lincoln Highway in a crash on Friday.

Samuel Zook, 56, was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Vintage Road and Lincoln Highway. According to police, he then proceeded to cross without proper clearance and was struck by William Mosely, 59, in a dump truck.

Police say the impact sent Zook’s vehicle spinning into the eastbound lane, causing another vehicle to hit it.

The dump truck continued to slide westbound and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound according to police reports.

All vehicles involved in the crash sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Authorities say Zook and another driver Vicki Bollman, 73, were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

