Carlisle teen organizes Unity Rally

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) A Mid-state teenager wants to unite his community by holding a rally.

Michael Smith, a sophomore at Carlisle High School, is organizing Saturday’s Unity Rally. He said in a facebook post for the event that he wants to hold an event where the community can come together to celebrate their similarities and not their differences.

The event is not political. Students, teachers and Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott will speak at the rally.

The Unity Rally starts 1 p.m. at the old Carlisle courthouse.

