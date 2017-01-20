York police ID 2 suspects in fatal weekend shooting

WHTM Staff Published:
caution tape

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men are wanted in connection to a homicide over the weekend in York.

Vernon Andre Cox and Leon White are both charged with criminal homicide for the shooting death of 22-year-old Ryan Small.

Small was found Sunday near the intersection of West Princess and Hartley streets with two gunshot wounds. Police were initially called to the scene for a crash.

Small was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Cox and White also face robbery, criminal conspiracy and firearm violations. Both are being held in York County Prison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s