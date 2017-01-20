Woman robbed at gunpoint in Spring Garden Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday night in Spring Garden Township.

A woman told police she was walking in the 400 block of Dupont Avenue around 9 p.m. when a man walked toward her, pulled a gun, and demanded money. She said she had no money, so the suspect demanded her cell phone.

Police say at that point, another pedestrian approached them. The robber hit the woman with the gun and ran off with her phone. He was last seen running eastbound on Dupont Avenue.

She said the robber was dressed in dark clothing with a hooded sweatshirt pulled tight around his face.

Anyone with information can call Spring Garden police at (717) 843-0851 or York County Crime Stoppers at 800-722-0991.

