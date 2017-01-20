Wolf marks 2nd anniversary as governor with populist themes

MARC LEVY, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is emphasizing populist themes on the inauguration day of President Donald Trump and the second anniversary of his own inauguration.

A three-minute video message posted Friday on his office’s website comes as Wolf gears up for a re-election bid in 2018. He’s also facing the prospect of another politically charged and bruising budget fight with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

One Republican senator, Scott Wagner from Wolf’s own York County, is already running for governor.

In the message, Wolf touts his accomplishments and stresses outsider and everyman credentials, saying he’s not a product of the political system.

He says people across Pennsylvania have told him that the economy isn’t working for them and that he’ll present a plan during his Feb. 7 budget address to rebuild the middle class.

