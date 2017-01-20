Sycamore Street Bridge work to affect access to PennDOT office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Repairs to the Sycamore Street Bridge will affect access to PennDOT’s Riverfront Office Complex in Harrisburg for the next few months.

Work on the bridge over the railroad tracks between South Cameron and South Front streets will begin Wednesday and take about 12 weeks to complete, according to a PennDOT news release.

The bridge will remain open to traffic, but drivers will be restricted to a single lane. Temporary signals will alternate traffic over the bridge.

Sycamore Street is one of two roads leading to the Riverfront Office Complex. South Front Street is a one-way road to the complex. All traffic must leave on Sycamore Street.

Instead of driving to the complex, PennDOT recommends using its online services for driver licensing and vehicle registrations at www.dmv.pa.gov.

