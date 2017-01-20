Sen. Regan, DA Freed join Camp Hill conversation about opioid epidemic

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Sen. Mike Regan and Cumberland County District Attorney Dave Freed were among those leading a discussion Thursday night at Camp Hill High School about the opioid epidemic.

Regan and Freed were joined by school district and community leaders.

Those on the front lines of combating drug abuse spoke about solutions to the growing epidemic.

Recent findings state at least ten Pennsylvanians die every day from a drug overdose.

A CDC report ranked the state eighth in the country in drug overdose deaths in 2014.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...